ARC SYSTEM WORKS And French Bread they show us one of the new characters in action UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celesthat is to say Tsurugivoiced by Haruki Ishiya.

Tsurugi is a schoolmate of Hyde and a prominent member of a vigilante group called EFG. The EFG’s main goal is to defend their classmates from the evil influences of the dominators, so they tend to avoid facing the Night. However, the Final Night it’s a different story. To protect his classmates—not to mention the rest of the world—Tsurugi decides to tackle the root of all evil: Rebirth.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes will be available from January 25, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes – Tsurugi trailer

