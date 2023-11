French Bread And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have shared the opening film online for UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celesthe next one coming January 25, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The open beta test of the game is online starting today and will be available until November 19th. Let’s see the opening below.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes – Opening

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu