ARC SYSTEM WORKS And French Bread they announced the fighting game UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celesthe latest incarnation of the saga that began over ten years ago, coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will arrive in the course of 2024equipped with netcode rollback and Italian language support.

A preliminary version of the game has been made available to visitors to theEVO 2023, where the game was officially announced. Let’s see below the teaser trailer of the title and a rich gallery of images.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes – Teaser trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu