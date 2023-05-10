There Game Rating and Administration Committee Korea has released ratings for three new, yet-to-be-announced titles. The first of these is UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH 2: Systacellesnew iteration of the 2D fighting game by French Bread published by ARC SYSTEM WORKS. The second is the PC version of DRAGON QUEST TREASURES, available so far only on the Nintendo Switch. Finally, the third is River City Ransom: Rival Showdownremake of the River City Ransom original originally launched on Nintendo 3DS and likely coming to other platforms.

We look forward to official announcements for each of the three new titles.

Source: Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea Street Gematsu