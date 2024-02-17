The Argentine government announced a significant fact in its public finances: for the first time in almost 12 years, the country recorded a monthly fiscal surplus.

This achievement occurred in January under the administration of President Javier Mileiwho has implemented strong spending cut measures since his inauguration in December.

The positive balance for the Argentine public sector was approximately 589 million dollars at the official exchange rate, the result of income greater than expenses.

This monthly surplus, which includes the payment of interest on the public debt, marks an important milestone in the country's economic management.

The Ministry of Economy noted that this is the “first financial surplus (monthly) since August 2012 and the first financial surplus in the month of January since 2011″, according to the official Télam agency.

The Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, reaffirmed the government's commitment to the goal of “zero deficit”, sharing Milei's phrase on social networks: “Long live fucking freedom!”

This approach, supported by the International Monetary Fund under a $44 billion credit agreement, establishes fiscal stability as a priority.

Under the leadership of Milei, an economist who advocates ultraliberal policies, Argentina has experienced a significant devaluation of the peso, price liberalization, and tariff increases.

These measures, although controversial, have been implemented with the objective of containing inflation, which in January reached 20.6 percent and reducing poverty, which affects 45 percent of the population according to official figures.

Despite the economic challenges, Milei foresees a rebound in the Argentine economy in the coming months, anticipating a “V” shaped pattern with an inflection point towards March-April.

The lifting of restrictions such as the exchange rate could further boost the country's economic activity.

This economic achievement marks a new chapter in Argentina's financial history under the Milei government, which seeks to establish a solid foundation for long-term growth and stability.