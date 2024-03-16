Positive balance was US$397.6 million in February; Since 2012, public accounts have not shown a surplus for the month

Argentina recorded a surplus of 338.1 billion Argentine pesos in February 2024. At the current exchange rate, the amount is equivalent to US$397.6 million.

The positive balance is the 1st for the month since 2012, when there was a surplus of 95.5 million pesos (approximately US$ 110 thousand). The data was released by the Ministry of Economy. Here's the complete (PDF – 53 kB) of the document.

It is the 2nd consecutive surplus during the Presidency of Javier Milei, who took over the Casa Rosada on December 10, 2023. There was a deficit of 485.6 billion pesos (shortfall of US$571.1 million) in February 2023, according to with data from the Argentine government.

The result already takes into account the payment of interest on the debt. This is how the Argentine government has presented the data.

Here is the trajectory of Argentina's fiscal result in the months of February:

When taking into account the primary result – which excludes the payment of interest on public debt –, there was a surplus of 1.2 trillion pesos (approximately US$1.5 billion) in February 2024.

