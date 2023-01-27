In temples, stained glass windows are spaces dedicated to the sacred. The images of saints and biblical passages are, alongside the Virgin Mary and the Holy Trinity, the most common scenes to be admired. The Washington National Cathedral is no different. But the light that passes through the colored glass of the temple’s windows goes beyond sacredness. built between 1907 and 1990, the temple has in its windows a compendium of the history of the United States. Its stained glass windows show scenes of the conquest. It deals with the ancestors, recalls the internal struggles and the battles abroad, such as the classic scene Marines raising an American flag pole on Iwo Jima, Japan. There are references to slavery and its end. There is even a reference to man landing on the moon.

One of the windows is dedicated to Latin America. Under the image of the Holy Spirit is the Venezuelan Simón Bolívar, the liberator of Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Panama and Bolivia, the country he named in self-homage. Bolivar is not alone. On his right is the Argentine Jose de San Martin, patron of the independence of his homeland, Chile and Peru. Wielding a sword and wrapped in a tunic, San Martin has the image of Jesus Christ over his head and exchanges glances with Bolívar.

On the opposite side is the third character that completes the Latin American stained glass window: José Maria da Silva Paranhos Júnior, the Baron of Rio Branco. Just above it, the Image of the Virgin Mary and the body of Jesus as soon as it was removed from the cross.

The artist’s choice to place side by side two soldiers who fought in bloody battles against the kingdom of Spain and a diplomat who was born and worked in an already independent Brazil is anyone’s guess. Perhaps it was the result of the mistake of many that Brazil’s independence came for free without blood or battles, as if everything was summed up in the cry of “Independence or Death” on the banks of the Ipiranga River.

But, on the other hand, the deserved homage to the Baron of Rio Branco may have a meaning that transcends the celebration of the beatings that preceded independence. The homage to the Baron of Rio Branco on the mural of the Washington National Cathedral can be understood as a celebration of Brazilian diplomacy. Symbol of Brazilian diplomacy, the image of Rio Branco on a mural dedicated to Latin America shows how Brazil has built a tradition of negotiated and peaceful solutions that predate wars and is capable of avoiding them. The Baron of Rio Branco was an expert in this regard. He solved thorny border issues with Brazil’s neighbors without the need for armed conflicts.

The builders of the Washington National Cathedral may have seen this. While the other two characters pursued the path of war to gain independence, the Baron of Rio Branco consolidated peace and taught how diplomacy is a powerful and effective instrument. Something that can be translated as American admiration for the patron saint of Brazilian diplomats.

An admiration not always — or less and less — reciprocated.

In Brazil, the school that trains diplomats is named after Rio Branco. But over there, students are taught to seek an alternative to the United States at all costs, as a diplomat serving in Europe recently described to me. “Alternative”, in this case, can be understood in several ways and in different degrees of pure anti-Americanism typical of history classes taught back in the fifth grade.

The first terms of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) marked the worsening of this relationship. The “Global South” or “South-South” diplomacy group not only put into practice a dismantling of the relationship, but also began to reinforce the formation of new generations with characteristics that are increasingly antagonistic to a close relationship with the United States.

Americans are not immaculate saints, with whom the relationship should be free from criticism and care. But they are far from being responsible for our ills or undesirable partners. The option of replacing the United States with China as the center of gravity, for example, is not an inevitable result of an inexorable process of ascension of the eastern power. It’s a choice.

It is important to consider that the United States is co-responsible for the cooling of relations with Brazil and Latin America. The Americans made the mistake of not paying due attention to the continent and reducing their recent concerns to the issue of migration and the Venezuelan chaos. Two serious topics, but pure distraction. The example of this is that after ten years of Nicolás Maduro in power, nothing has been achieved.

Jair Bolsonaro’s government tried to give a rocking horse to this trend, but it slipped. It achieved little or nothing — much in part — due to resistance within Itamaraty itself. Lula’s return to power gave a relevant portion of Brazilian diplomacy the gas it needed to seek such an alternative outside the United States.

In less than a month, it has already launched an anti-dollar alliance plan. Opened Brazilian ports to Iranian warships as part of a defiant tour of the United States, rehabilitated Celac (anti-American version of the Organization of American States).

The gleaming image of Rio Branco in the stained-glass windows of the Washington National Cathedral should serve to remind us more of what unites us and our similarities than our differences. That the construction of new bridges does not imply the implosion of others. Rio Branco gave Brazilian diplomacy a high status and character that ideology constantly insists on tarnishing. And it doesn’t hurt to remember that the motto of the patron of diplomacy was “Anywhere, I will always have the Fatherland in my memory” and not “Anywhere, I will do what the party orders”.