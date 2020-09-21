Under Madhya Pradesh Kisan Bima Yojana, farmers in 13 districts have been paid an average of Rs 13,760 thousand. Earlier the situation was not clear if the claim amount was more than Rs 100 and less than Rs 200. Now the government has made it clear that in any case the payment of insurance amount to the farmer should not be less than Rs 200. Also, a letter has been written to the Central Government to clarify the situation on this.

It is noteworthy that a list of 13 districts has been released in relation to the amount distributed under Prime Minister Crop Insurance. These include Anuppur, Betul, Burhanpur, Dhar, Harda, Hoshangabad, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Sehore, Shahdol and Umaria districts. In this, the amount paid in lieu of the loss of farmers’ crop is Rs 236 crore, which has been done by an insurance company. In this context, an average amount of Rs 13760 has been reported in the account of each farmer.

At the same time, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that the Shivraj government is joking with the farmers. Earlier, compensation for bad crops was not yet received and now farmers are getting one and two rupees as insurance money in crop insurance scheme. The claims are big, but the reality is coming out on the ground.