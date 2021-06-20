This step comes after the Presidential Council, on June 9, directed the so-called “Sirte-Al-Jafra Operations Room”, Ibrahim Bait Al-Mal, to immediately start opening the road, facilitating traffic and the movement of citizens with ease.

But Ibrahim Bait Al-Mal, who is responsible for the movements and concentrations of militias from the western region west of Sirte, refused to comply directly with the decision, explaining that the presidential speech, which spoke about the repositioning of his forces, “was not clear,” according to a press statement.

American and British pressure

But the position of the militias, within only ten days, changed to the opposite, as they acquiesced to the decision after trying to evade it, and this is due to pressures exerted by American and British officials during the last period, according to Libyan journalist writer Ahmed Salem.

Salem explained that the President of the Presidential Council, Muhammad Al-Manfi, requested the assistance of the diplomatic circles in the two countries to put pressure on the armed groups affiliated with the city of Misurata, which are the most present among the militias currently stationed west of the “Sirte-Al-Jufra” line.

He pointed out that the exile specifically requested pressure on the “Bait al-Mal” to implement the decision to open the road, which was successful, suggesting that a celebration would be held by the unity government on this occasion, and there would be a distinguished American presence in it.

And a Libyan security source previously revealed that the militias bargained with the government in order to open the road, as the many efforts led by Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, before he was even granted confidence by the House of Representatives, were unable to convince these groups to resolve this vital file, which is considered One of the main provisions of the cease-fire agreement.

The source explained, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the leaders of the militias, which belong to the city of Misurata, linked the opening of the road, which connects the eastern and western regions, with receiving “material support” estimated at 350 million dollars.

Fear of penalties

The road has been closed by the militias since the middle of last year, while on the other hand, the Libyan army completed its preparations to open the road, as it removed the mines that would have prevented the movement of people and vehicles, in implementation of one of the most important provisions of the ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva last October.

The active countries in the Libyan scene called for the completion of the file of opening the coastal road as an actual step in order to “unify the country”, as this was among the understandings they approved during the meeting in Berlin in January last year.

It is expected that the foreign ministers of that country will hold a new meeting in the German capital on June 23, in order to confirm the previous understandings and give a greater impetus to the transitional authority in Libya in order to “expel mercenaries and foreign fighters,” as well as organize the general elections on December 23.

Here, the head of the Silvium Foundation for Studies and Research, Jamal Shallouf, explains that the opening of the coastal road preceded the “Berlin 2” conference for two reasons. In view of its inability to punish the road convoys, which threatens the ceasefire agreement.”

He adds that the conquest now came on Turkish orders, as Ankara seeks to strengthen its position during the upcoming talks in Berlin, and therefore they show themselves as the “actual controller” of the military and political decision in the Libyan West, warning against Turkish attempts to create a military path parallel to the other path of the Military Committee. The joint “5 + 5”, and imposing its own agenda regarding the file of dissolving and integrating armed groups into the security and military services.