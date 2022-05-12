SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar operated under intense volatility and reduced the fall after sinking almost 0.8% after rising close to 1.3%. The swing was in tune with the instability in international markets, with Wall Street losing steam again and a dollar index soaring to new highs in 20 years.

Investors remain very uncertain about the direction of global inflation and whether the rapid rise in prices in major economies could trigger even more abrupt monetary tightening, which could cause strong changes in the dynamics of investment flows and penalize emerging countries like Brazil. This class of markets is at risk of still feeling the brunt of a global recession due to tighter financial conditions.

At 13:04 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.09%, to 5.1407 reais on sale. The price has already varied between BRL 5,211 (+1.27%) and BRL 5,106 (-0.77%).

On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract dropped 0.07% to 5.1690 reais.

(By Jose de Castro)