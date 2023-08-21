Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/20/2023 – 7:54 pm

Voting carried out amid the wave of violence and assassinations of politicians took place within normal limits, with strong security. Exit polls are not published due to “great internal commotion”. The first round of the Ecuadorian elections took place this Sunday (20/08) without incident and with a strong security system, after an unprecedented wave of violence during the election. electoral campaign that culminated in the assassination of three of the country’s political leaders, including a presidential candidate, within the space of three weeks.

In total, 13.4 million voters were able to vote for the eight presidential candidates, in addition to electing 137 new members of the National Assembly.

The country, which faces a strong political, economic and public security crisis, is under a state of exception decreed by the government. According to police, 430 people have been arrested since Friday for crimes such as illegal possession of weapons, among other violations.

Exit poll canceled

The Center for Studies and Data (Cedados), which normally conducts exit polls in Ecuador, announced that it would not carry out the survey due to the “evident state of serious internal commotion in the country”.

According to a note released by the entity, the decision was taken “due to the lack of guarantees to ensure the institutional security and integrity of our executive, technical, operational and field personnel.”

murdered politicians

The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Aug. 9 after a rally in the capital, Quito, shocked the South American country of 18 million people. His image still appeared on the ballots this Sunday. Many of his constituents expressed support for Christian Zurita, who succeeded him as candidate.

Just under two weeks earlier, the mayor of the city of Manta, Agustín Intriago, had already been assassinated. Finally, on August 14, it was the turn of Pedro Briones, a leader of former President Rafael Correa’s party, to be the victim of murder.

the candidates

Eight candidates ran this Sunday, including veteran politicians and businessmen.

In addition to Christian Zurita, environmentalist Yaku Pérez also competed; former ‘correista’ deputy Luisa González; o former Franco-Ecuadorian legionnaire and security entrepreneur Jan Topic; former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner; businessman politician Xavier Hervas; businessman and former congressman Daniel Noboa; and the independent Bolivar Armijos.

The fight against crime was at the center of the promises of the candidates who aimed to succeed the current president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, who withdrew from running for re-election.

In May, Lasso decreed the dissolution of the country’s Congress through an institutional mechanism called “cross death”, a day after presenting his defense in an impeachment process against him in the opposition-controlled Legislature. With the measure, Lasso also announced early general elections.

violence out of control

The elections were dominated by “anticorreismo” and frustration, especially with violence.

Ecuador ended 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths in its history, recording 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants, the vast majority associated, according to the government, with organized crime and drug trafficking, which gained strength on the coast and turned ports into major centers of cocaine distribution to Europe and North America.

The country has also been facing problems since the covid-19 pandemic, which plunged the country into a deep economic crisis. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Inec), currently the poverty level is still above the pre-pandemic level, with one in four Ecuadorians living in this situation.

All of this also fuels violence, which has also been largely driven by drug trafficking. In recent years, homicides have quintupled, prisons have become the scene of gang wars and, according to the UN, this year Ecuador overtook Colombia as the main exporter of cocaine, although Colombians remain the main producers.

The cooptation of the system, the links between the mafia and politics, and the assassinations of presidential candidates made it inevitable to compare the situation in Ecuador with that of Colombia in the 1980s.

