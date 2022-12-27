Military service for Taiwanese young men is extended from four months to one year. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced this on Tuesday during a security meeting, international news agencies report. The new length of service will take effect from 2024. The immediate reason is the increased threat from China, which has considerably increased military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the democratically governed island state in recent years.

With the extension, Taiwan takes another step towards the past, when Taiwanese men (18-36 years old) had to work for two years. In times of a less tense relationship with China, previous governments reduced that to four months. “As long as Taiwan is strong enough to defend itself, it will be a home of democracy and freedom — not a battlefield,” Tsai said at a news conference following the statement. She called her decision a “very difficult one”.

Conscripts will not only have to perform military tasks longer, but will also receive more intensive training. Part of this is arms training for the Americans, who have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to tolerate Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Taiwan’s current military is not considered nearly strong enough to hold off China without help. If China does a lightning strike, the island state has no chance in its current state, Tsai argued.