From: Patrick Peltz

Ukrainian troops were able to advance to the eastern side of the Dnipro. The aim of the offensive in the Ukraine war is to establish a bridgehead.

Kiev – Ukrainian elite units are said to have crossed Ukraine’s largest river, the Dnipro, in the Ukraine war on Wednesday morning and captured several villages. Several people reported this Ukrainian newspapers and the US think tank Institute for the Study of War. The reports are based on information from a Russian military blogger.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the Ukrainian operations and said that Russian forces had stopped four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups fighting in the war in Ukraine. Russian airstrikes on the village of Pishchanivka on the east bank of the river appear to confirm the presence of Ukrainian troops.

Offensive in the Ukraine War probably successful: units take villages on the eastern bank of the Dnipro

Four amphibious units from the 35th and 36th Ukrainian Marine Brigades reportedly began crossing Ukraine’s Dnipro River in the early hours of the morning from jump positions near the town of Prydniprovska as part of the offensive in the Ukraine War. The Ukrainian soldiers advanced inland against little resistance to the villages of Poyma and Pishchanivka and began to dig in there, reports Kyiv Post.

Geographical images released on October 18 show that Ukrainian forces are moving north of Pishchanivka (14 km east of the city of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnipro River) and towards Poyma (11 km east of the city of Kherson and 4 km from Dnipro River) have advanced, reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Bridgehead over the Dnipro is considered a key point in the offensive in the Ukrainian war

The Ukrainian army repeatedly tries to advance westwards across the river into Russian-occupied areas. The fighting for the islands in the river and the crossing of the river to the other side have so far represented a major challenge for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his army.

Since the liberation of Kherson and other areas on the western bank of the Dnipro, there have been repeated fierce battles with the Russian army, which has been shelling the liberated areas from the eastern bank. There is a reason for the intensity of the fighting: the establishment of a bridgehead across the Dnipro is considered one of the key strategic points in the reconquest of the occupied territories. Such a success would be of central importance for the counteroffensive in the Ukraine war.

The situation on the eastern bank is currently static – Ukrainian landing craft are probably destroyed in the Ukrainian war

According to the Russian military blogger who first reported on the Ukrainian War landings on the eastern side of the river, the situation around the Ukrainian bridgehead is currently static. Both sides were currently exchanging artillery and mortar fire and hunting the other side’s infantry with attack drones. Russian drones are said to have destroyed the landing craft with which the Ukrainian soldiers crossed the river.

Russian observers are worried: Putin portrays Ukrainian operation in the Ukraine war as a failure

The prominent Russian military blogger, whose reporting has focused heavily on this sector of the front in recent times, expresses concern. He described the ongoing Ukrainian activities in the Ukrainian war on the eastern bank as part of a possible larger Ukrainian operation. He described the reported attacks as Ukrainian efforts to establish a bridgehead on the eastern bank. This would be the first steps of a major offensive operation across the Dnipro River.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also described Ukrainian activities in the Kherson region as the “next counteroffensive,” which, however, failed. In doing so, he continued his typical rhetoric of portraying all Ukrainian offensive operations as failures, Das reports Institute for the Study of War.

Possible weakening of the Russian position on the Dnipro through troop redeployments

Concern expressed by various Russian sources about the ability of Russian forces to repel a possible Ukrainian offensive across the Dnipro may be partly related to the condition of Russian troops on the Left Bank. In recent months, the Russian leadership has withdrawn relatively large numbers of elite units from Kherson to support defensive operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

Possibly, so that Institute for the Study of War, the Russian army viewed Kherson as a relatively quiet sector. The spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command, Nataliya Humenyuk, said on October 17 that the Russian armed forces were continuing to move trained units from Kherson towards Zaporizhzhia and the east.

Sustained losses for Putin’s army in the Ukraine war are currently still questionable

How sustainable the advance is and whether Russia will have to expect territorial losses in this area in the long term cannot be said with certainty at this point in time. If the Ukrainian army manages to establish and defend a comprehensive bridgehead, it would be a great success. The Institute for the Study of War However, it is not currently assumed that the Ukrainian armed forces have already created a bridgehead on the eastern bank suitable for further maneuvers by larger mechanized forces. (PaPel)