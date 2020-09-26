Chen qiushi, the Chinese journalist and lawyer who traveled to Wuhan at the start of the pandemic to report COVID-19, and that disappeared after a few days, is in “good health” but “under the supervision of the Chinese Government” as reported by a friend.

To do your job well, Qiushi traveled to the epicenter of the pandemic on January 24 to show everything in detail on his YouTube channel. After publishing that hospitals had few resources and many difficulties to treat all patients, He disappeared on February 6 and no one has seen him since.

Now your friend Xu Xiaodong, a well-known mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, has assured in a video on the same platform that he is in a safe place: “He’s under supervision. He hasn’t come home yet.”

“It is not legal to keep him under surveillance”



On the other hand, Wu qiang, a lawyer from the country specialized in this type of cases declared for the newspaper South China Morning Post that Qiushi is in Qingdao, the eastern city where his parents live: “For the moment, the authorities have decided not to prosecute him, and it is not legal for them to continue to keep him under surveillance”, he said to the middle.

Chinese government control

This is a clear example of control that China has over those who give true information that the authorities do not like. Another of these cases is that of Li-Meng Yan, the Chinese virology that claims that the virus came out of a Chinese military laboratory and that, now, it is isolated somewhere in the United States for fear of retaliation from the Government.

Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist who, was admonished by the country’s police after alerting his friends and family that the hospital where he worked had patients with symptoms of pneumonia similar to SARS. Finally, she died of coronavirus on February 6 and. was officially declared a “martyr” of the fight against the coronavirus in April.

Wu qiang He also pointed out to the South China Morning Post that “During the hardest months of the pandemic, they also tried to contain the flow of information through traditional media and others such as the journalist Chen’s channel.

“The police apparatus, which has the authority to take precedence over the administrative and medical systems, was the main tool to control the people and control public opinion. This included the information of the so-called ‘citizen journalists’, who were the main concern of the authorities, “said the expert.