The German Christian Democrats, now that Friedrich Merz is the new party leader, seem to be taking a radically different path than under Angela Merkel and Pope Pope Armin Laschet. He is going for new impetus at the CDU.











Angela Merkel and Friedrich Merz are polar opposites in almost everything. Merkel obtained her doctorate at an East Berlin university, Merz made a career at the American asset manager BlackRock. She stood in front of the Willkommen culturehe for a leitcultur. And yet, as contemporaries, they are part of the same political party.

The members of the CDU made no mistake about it on December 17: Merz was elected the new party chairman of the Christian Democrats after Merkel’s departure last year. He was hoisted on the shield today on the national party day in Hanover.

Historic defeat

Merz succeeds Armin Laschet, a close confidant of the former Chancellor, who withdrew. Under Laschet’s leadership, the CDU suffered a historic defeat in the federal elections at the end of September, pushing the party into opposition for the first time since 2005. In doing so, they lost many voters to other parties, including the liberal FDP and the right-wing populist AfD. To the horror of many CDU members, Merkel’s ex-Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) eventually seized the chancellorship. See also Reborn Simona Halep is aiming for top 10 again: 'I now experience tennis differently'

Markus Söder (left) during a meeting with Friedrich Merz. © Peter Kneffel/dpa



Merz’s mission is clear. He must give new impetus to the party, which was led by Merkel for 16 years. A number of Merkel adepts, such as Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Peter Altmaier, have since left the party. It is remarkable that Merz, himself a veteran, is now following in Merkel’s footsteps. In 2002 Merkel pushed him aside and Merz ended up on the second plan. In 2009 he even turned his back on politics.

Glue broken lines

66-year-old Merz has a tough job to do. He recently met CSU leader Markus Söder in Bavaria to glue the cleavage lines with the sister party. The duo showed themselves under the guise of a Nasal start photographing in front of a large lake, which got them laughing. Some thought the photo taken was a poor copy of the German crime scene Tatort.

For the Christian Democrats, however, it is serious. After the election embarrassment, Merz and Söder want to close ranks within the party. Meanwhile, there is much disagreement about where the party should go. Critics fear that the CDU under Merz will make a move to the right to regain ground on the right-wing parties. See also A millionaire travels at 417 km / h on a German highway without being fined

In addition, the Christian Democratic Party remains a male bastion. This manifests itself especially at the top of the party. In 2000, a quarter of CDU members were women, today the proportion of women has increased to 28.8 percent.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: