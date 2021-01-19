t is first a frightening stalking in the woods. A young woman, almost naked, flees a predator whose identity is unknown. In a few pages with a jarring handwriting, the author known for her noir novels (“Just after the wave”, “And still the forests”) sets up a tension and a psychological terror that will not waver. Clémence, a baker, has just moved, alone, in a small house in the suburbs. She left everything to free herself from her companion, Thomas, who for three years kept her in the grip. Ninth novel by Sandrine Collette, “Ces orages-là” is one with a woman at war for her survival.

What made you decide to write on the grip?

It’s a theme I had in mind without finding the angle of attack. During the first confinement, we talked about the explosion of domestic and intra-family violence, I guess that was the trigger. I also had the opportunity to meet former victims of manipulators, often friends, who agreed to talk to me. I also spoke with my godmother, a retired psychiatrist, who was confronted with cases of influence. It was first of all the idea of ​​transparency that resonated with me. I was also fascinated by the distortion between the total destruction experienced by these women and the perception that one can have of it. Seen from the outside, we do not understand why they do not leave. It is this paradox that interested me.

Why did you choose to talk about the after: after the violence, after the separation?

I take Clémence, my character, exactly when she thinks she’s saved and when a kind of leaden cover falls on her without warning. Listening to the testimonies, I was stunned by the strength of the hold. For weeks, months, or even more, these women tell themselves that they are going to go back there because it is less difficult than being alone. I asked a young woman married to a manipulator why she left: she understood that if she stayed, she would die. She had even started to die. This is all the finesse of these toxic people: everything is played out in latency, which is hidden. These are not battered women: there is no trace of violence that one could show a judge or a gendarme. It’s word against word, the perfect crime.

How do you analyze the mechanisms of influence?

The manipulator does not see another person, but an object. And in front of an object, there is no empathy, no emotion. By force, if he has succeeded in his work, he removes a piece of soul. The victim is missing a little piece of herself and, until she has recovered it, she is always tempted to return to the manipulator. I have the impression that this is where the inability to cut the link between the victim and his torturer comes from. But I am not a psychologist, I wrote a fiction. What interested me was the instinct, why, at a given moment, we run away. Clémence is not far from having been left for psychologically dead. Can we resurrect from this? I think we can, but not alone. We need pillars of resilience. If Clémence had not seen anyone in her path, she would inevitably have returned to Thomas. In these stories of influence, we are always a tightrope. The question is which way do we fall.

What makes Clémence vulnerable?

Clémence can be a victim because she has a fragility that comes from childhood. She is also very frail, bordering on physical disappearance, erasure. Executioners or predators have a sensational ability to spot these breaches. For two years I was chief of staff to the director of security at the University of Nanterre. He told me that, when he was told of predators attacking students in the evening in the RER, he would observe them with his teams. These predators meet the eyes of all the women until they spot one who blushes and looks down. Then they approach physically. They have an instinctive capacity for analysis. It is never by chance.

The novel begins with a chase in the woods. Why is the imagination of the forest so present in your books?

For this opening scene, I had the idea of ​​the antelope being chased by a lion. I am very marked by the world of tales. The ogre, the dragon, the witch are still deep in the woods. When you live in the country, you play at going to the bend in the road in the middle of the night, holding hands. At midnight or one in the morning the forest actually wakes up for the second time and the hunters come out – foxes, cats, owls. It really is a scene of murder. The cry of a mouse being caught in the silence of the countryside is enormous, the cry of a rabbit takes you to the guts. For me, the forest remains magnificent, but, with the spirit of the noir novel, it is a fabulous playground of fear.

The other natural space is the garden and the pond where fish swim, one of which is half eaten …

This garden is one of the comforters. The book is framed by nature. In the beginning, it is the place of stalking, synonymous with fear and violence. And this little garden, on a human scale, is perhaps the path to salvation. It is also a homeopathic vision of violence, treating evil with evil. This is how Clémence can turn the page on the great forests. My safe haven is redemptive nature.

How do you go about making the reader feel the fear?

I am an instinctive author. I don’t write a concept or an idea, I transcribe a film that takes place. The emotion passes much more in the visual than in the rational or the intellectual. Writing is at the service of what is happening. I’m not wondering if I should shorten a sentence. In addition, I am a great coward and it helps me to say to myself: what if it was me? I didn’t write in the first person singular to keep some distance and because I feared that I would be asked if it was autobiographical. And it is not.

Your previous books have been published in the Dark Novels category. What does the passage in white literature change?

It was an old dream. I never imagined being cataloged as a thriller, it was chance and the labels of publishers that made things happen. It was probably very good at first, but there was such a shift in my themes and my writing that it didn’t really make sense anymore. My novels are not quiet, they are disturbing, that’s what we expect from literature.

VS