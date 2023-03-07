The 2023 Economic Freedom Ranking by the US conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, released last week, gave the United States its lowest score in the history of the index.

The survey gave Americans a score of 70.6, down 1.5 points from the 2022 ranking, when the United States had dropped from 20th to 25th place (a position it maintained in the new list).

With this score, the lowest the US has received since the creation of the Heritage ranking, first published in 1995, the country ranks only third out of 32 countries in the Americas surveyed, although the overall US score remains above world averages and regional.

The United States was behind Canada (16th place, with a score of 73.7) and Chile (22nd, with a score of 71.1), but both also showed a worsening in their scores in 2023.

Worldwide, the best placed were Singapore (score 83.9), Switzerland (83.8), Ireland (82) and Taiwan (80.7). The countries with the worst scores among the 176 surveyed were Cuba (24.3) and North Korea (2.9). Countries in a chaotic geopolitical moment, such as Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, were not ranked. Brazil was the 127th placed.

The index considers countries’ performance in four broad areas that affect economic freedom to assign their scores: rule of law; government size; regulatory efficiency; and market opening.

In the report, the Heritage Foundation maintained that the world’s largest economy is still “one of the most dynamic” on the planet, but noted that the United States “has been facing public policy challenges that undermine its long-term economic competitiveness.”

“Since taking office in 2021, President Joseph Biden has pursued and implemented policies that have expanded the size and scope of the federal government. Unchecked deficit spending and government debt have accelerated, and inflation is undermining economic livelihoods. The combination of uncertainty and poor policy choices has left the US economic outlook in shambles. The November 2022 election, which gave the Republican Party a majority in the House of Representatives, may provide an opportunity to slow spending and debt growth.

The US federal government debt reached US$ 31.46 trillion in January, which was less than US$ 28 trillion when Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021. According to the report, the US public debt today is 28.1% higher than the country’s GDP.

“The United States has been one of the worst ‘criminals’ [em aumento dos gastos públicos] over the last two and a half years, and that’s why we’ve dropped down the rankings when it comes to our debt and size of government, which is really dragging us down and making us less competitive,” said Joel Griffith, a researcher at the Thomas A Institute. Roe for Economic Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation, in an interview with Fox News. “It really is a wake-up call for the United States.”