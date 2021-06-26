The Spanish goalkeeper and the Turkish striker are considered redundancies by Mourinho but have alternatives to Olympique: from their sale the money to reach the Portuguese goalkeeper of Wolves and the Swiss midfielder Arsenal

Sell, possibly as soon as possible. The input to Tiago Pinto came loud and clear and this is what the Portuguese general manager is trying to do, even if still with almost zero results. Something, however, could be moving in these days here, those that anticipate the landing of Mourinho in Trigoria (scheduled for the end of next week). Or, at least, so the Friedkins and also Pinto hope, to then try to close the first incoming transactions as soon as possible.

French track – In these hours Pinto (who has been in Milan since yesterday) is often talking with Olympique Marseille, through a couple of intermediaries. Marseille are interested in two Roma players: the Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez and the Turkish striker Cengiz Under, both considered redundancies in Trigoria (although there could be a reverse on Under, depending on the opinion expressed live by Mou).

Their possible sale would bring about 25 million into the Giallorossi coffers, exactly what is needed – million more, million less – to close the operations for the Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio (6-7 million euros to turn to the Wolves) and for the Swiss midfielder. Xhaka (16-17 million at Arsenal, plus 2-3 million relatively easy bonuses). Mourinho expects the two reinforcements already for the retirement on 6 July (although obviously the two will not be able to be present immediately, given that they are still committed to the European Championship) and asked Pinto to accelerate. Pinto, however, must first sell. The priority in Trigoria is this.

Roads – Lopez could end up in France with the formula of the onerous loan (2-3 million) and the right / obligation to redeem around ten million. Under has a valuation of about 12-13 million, those that Roma intend to collect from its direct sale (no more loans, after last season’s experience at Leicester). Lopez, however, is also liked by Granada and Barcelona (where he would go to the second in case), but he must complete the re-education process after the operation on his right shoulder in early May. Under, on the other hand, is also liked by Eintracht Frankfurt, where it could possibly enter the operation to get to Kostic. If, on the other hand, Pinto managed to set up the maxioperazione with Marseille he would be even happier, considering that he would solve two problems with a single blow.

June 26 – 2pm © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...