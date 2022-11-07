Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit.- They suffer a accident a Elderly 67 years of age and her eight year old grandson after to lose control of his truck on a road Santiago Ixcuintla in the state of Nayarit.

The accident occurred near the town of Loma Bonita, when the older adult lost control of his Nissan vehicle and he overturned his truck on the way, where the vehicle ended up completely upside down.

Security elements were notified and went to the accident site, where they located the man and the child after having the vehicle in a regular situation and proceeded to work.

The paramedics of the Red Cross of the state of Nayarit they helped the adult and the child and then, due to their wounds and injuries, they transferred them to a nearby health center to treat them.

In turn, municipal uniformed officers remained on the site to cordon off the area and continue with the corresponding investigations, however, preliminary work is being done as an accident.

In a regular state, the minor under eight years of age and the adult over 67 years of age remained in the IMSS–Wellness of the state for his recovery, while he has not referred to difficulties in his state of health.