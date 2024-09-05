The Ministry of Welfare goes beyond the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adultsanother of its social programs being the so-called Program for the Well-being of Children of Working Mothers.

Under this understanding, it should be noted that the Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys of Working Mothers has two modalities:

*Newborns and children up to 4 years old: 1,600 pesos every two months.

*Newborn and disabled boys and girls up to 6 years old: 3,600 pesos every two months.

Requirements

The requirements to be a beneficiary of this social program of the Ministry of Welfare are the following:

*Being a single mother, father or guardian of a girl or boy who has not yet turned 4 years old.

*That the mother, father or guardian is working, looking for work or studying and does not have child care or attention services.

*Original and copy of the birth certificate of the child, as well as that of the mother, single father or guardian.

*Original and copy of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) for the child, as well as for the mother, single father or guardian.

*Original and copy of current official identification of the mother, sole father or guardian (if the person is a minor, a passport or birth certificate may be presented).

*Proof of address (water, electricity, telephone, property tax or proof of residence) in original and copy.

*Free written statement under oath stating whether the person is working, looking for work or studying. If the person is studying, a certificate of studies issued by the institution must be presented.

*Letters of non-affiliation to IMSS and ISSSTE, which can be processed and printed from the internet portal corresponding to each institution (tutors are excluded from this requirement).

*In the case of children with disabilities, when this is not visible to the support staff of the Secretariat, an original medical certificate issued by a public institution in the health sector or by a doctor with a professional license, specialized in the type of disability, will be required.

*In the case of children who are maternally orphaned and are minors, a person who acts as the responsible person to carry out the procedure is required. He or she will also sign a free-form letter of responsibility in which he or she will assume the commitment to use the resource for the purposes of the program. If the beneficiary is of legal age and under 24 years of age, the procedure can be carried out individually.

*If the beneficiary is in a situation of maternal orphanhood, the death of the mother must be verified through a death certificate or a presumption of death certificate no older than three months.

So far, the Ministry of Welfare has not announced the registration dates for the Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys of Working Mothers, so those who meet the aforementioned requirements should be aware. from the official communication channels of the Mexican government.

Finally, we leave you the payment schedule for the September-October period for the beneficiaries of the Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys of Working Mothers:

Payment calendar for the September-October 2024 period/Photo: Welfare

