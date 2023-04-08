IItaly has recorded the lowest number of births since 1861. As reported by the national statistics institute (Istat) on Friday, the EU member had a population of around 58.851 million on January 1, 179,000 fewer than a year earlier. “The number of deaths was 713,000 and births were 393,000, a new historical minimum,” Istat said.

In 2022, the number of births fell below 400,000 for the first time since Italy’s reunification in 1861, the agency said.

At the same time, population aging continued, with the median age of the population increasing from 45.7 years in early 2020 to 46.4 years in early 2023. The over-65s now make up 24.1 percent of the population, up from 23.8 percent a year earlier.

The number of people who are at least centenarians in Italy has reached a new high: according to Istat data, around 22,000 people are over 100 years old. Their number has tripled in the past 20 years.

The demographic challenge is at the heart of the policies of far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has made fertility an “absolute priority” in her work.