Home page World

From: Rebecca Fulle

Press Split

Admiring the landscape and then staying overnight for free – sounds almost too good to be true. But in Sardinia, it’s reality.

Sardinia – The Mediterranean island Sardinia has a number of things to offer: fantastic beaches, numerous hiking trails and sparkling blue water attract millions of tourists to Sardinia every year. The “Caribbean of Europe” is no longer an insider tip. But not all regions of the island seem to be booming so much – at least that is what the “Leg’s go in Cammino” offer suggests. It offers free overnight stays for under-35s in the southwest of Sardinia.

Italian island lures with free vacation: Under 35s can get free overnight stays

The whole campaign is about the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara hiking route. The route is 500 kilometers long and divided into a total of 30 stages. The foundation “Mining Trail of Santa Barbara“ (CMSB) is promoting its namesake with the new campaign.

The Italian island of Sardinia offers a stunning landscape and a bright blue sea. There is now an incredible offer for those under 35. © Imago/Cavan Images

The route takes hikers inland and to the coast. Fantastic views, archaeological sites, coastlines, mining settlements and much more await. A detour to a stalactite cave is also possible. There are numerous accommodations along the way, such as guest houses, hotels, holiday homes and more. And that is exactly where under-35s can now look forward to.

Breakfast included: Three free nights along Sardinia’s hiking route

People aged 35 or under can stay up to three nights on the route for free. Anyone older than that cannot benefit from the “Leg’s go in Cammino” promotion. The CMBS website offers six suggested routes with one free night, six with two nights, and three routes with three free nights.

Anyone who wants to take part must buy a hiking pass from the foundation for five euros and make a donation. There is no minimum donation amount.

A maximum of three vouchers for three free nights can be used. In addition, the vouchers for two or three-night offers must be used one after the other. The facilities must all be booked together. The foundation states this in its FAQs. Breakfast is included in the overnight stay.

Sardinia promotion limited time: If you want to stay overnight for free, you have to be quick

Anyone who now feels like hiking in Sardinia should act quickly: the initiative is not only valid for certain periods of time, but also ends this year for the time being. The first promotional period was from January 15th to June 15th. There is also the option of staying overnight for free along the hiking route in Sardinia between September 15th and December 15th.

Unknown cities, villages and landscapes: Ten insider tips for your holiday in Italy View photo gallery

The fact that nothing is offered in summer may be due to the great heat in the Mediterranean. Most people sunbathe on the beach at that time. In Sardinia, however, they have to be particularly careful about the fireworm plague. In addition, there are some strict regulations on the beaches of the holiday island.

An extension of the campaign is being considered, as CMBS Foundation Secretary Margherita Concu reported to the travel magazine Travelbook. (ful)