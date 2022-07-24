The blue will be on the four of a couple at the world championship event that kicks off Monday in Varese. Matteo chases the successes of dad Alessio, gold medal in Sydney 2000 on the same boat: “Dad wrote a sports book of stories and successes, I want to write mine”

In pioneering rowing, the Moto Guzzi’s four without – the champions who won gold in London in 1948 – showed the business card of the Italian movement. In the 80s the scene was taken by the Abbagnale family, a dynastic that strongly marked the blue rowing history. But in the couple rowing (double and four) there is a surname that represents the grammar of this specialty: Sartori. Alessio Sartori, 46 in November, was gold in Sydney 2000 in the 4th scull – he is one of the four Knights of the waters of Galeazzi -, bronze in Athens 2004 and silver in London 2012 in the double as well as a 4th place in the 4th of couple in Atlanta 1996 and 11th in the four without in Beijing 2008. Today he can enjoy the growth of his son Matteo who from Monday 25 July on the Varese racing field will be engaged with the scull four (with him Bizzozero, Tedoldi and Pazzagli ) at the Under 23 World Cup. “The surname doesn’t matter to me – says Matteo -, I’m proud of it. Dad wrote his sports book full of stories and successes, I want to write mine “. And to date, he lived the best memory together with his brother Leonardo, a year younger. “Together we won an Italian youth title but now he has stopped. On 28 July he celebrates his birthday, during the Varese World Cup. It would be nice to dedicate a good result to him ”. See also Athletics, record-breaking Zeni with the Paralympic dream

Future criminologist – Born on January 21, 2002 Matteo as a child won the family resistance (“Dad didn’t want me to row, so I tried basketball but the call for the oars was insistent and so at 9 I started with summer courses in the Guardia di Finanza ”) And now he is making a profession of this passion. “From November I joined the athletes group of the Guardia di Finanza – continues Matteo -. But he also continues to study because after graduating from the Scientific High School of Applied Sciences I enrolled in Criminology ”. The best memory of Matteo’s childhood goes to Olympic silver in the double won by dad Alessio paired with Romano Battisti. A milestone arrived after a season lived on the sidelines of the federal project before being promoted to Olympic boat by dint of results. “I lived that Olympics as if I were on a boat with him and Romano Battisti. On the day of the final at home I was all the time attached to television so much that the relatives at home could not see anything ”. See also Latifi: "After Abu Dhabi I received hatred, violence and death threats on social media"

Daddy’s boat – Of course, Matteo’s rowing book is different from that of his father but the boat on which he tries to write a new story for the Sartori family is the same. And at the Italian championships, the “little one” of the family has forged ahead by getting on the boat that was three quarters of the veterans of the Tokyo Games. “It made a certain effect to find myself rowing in that situation and in that context. Of course, this gives me the energy to work even more and try to be there in the next commitments of this boat. Why not, in Paris even if the competition is numerous ”. Meanwhile, there is an Under 23 World Cup to win and Sartori is ready for the challenge. “We are a well-stocked group with several guns that can do well starting with doubles and four-pair lightweights. On the single there is Di Mauro (already seen at the Tokyo Games ed). And then there is the quadruple four ”. The curtain of the Under 23 World Cup rises, Italy drops a heavy ace. The heir of a dynasty that made the history of the blue couple rowing. The Schiranna di Varese is ready to welcome a new chapter in the history of the Sartori. See also Latest news and transfer rumors at Atlético de Madrid: Dybala, De Paul, Gabriel Jesús and much more...

