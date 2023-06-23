Coach Nicolato’s team beat 2-1: he went down for a goal from Kalimuendo, equalized with Pellegri and was knocked out by Barcola. But a penalty and a goal from Bellanova are missing (the ball had entered). And there are doubts at the beginning of the action of the second goal of the French

Peter Scognamiglio

The Azzurrini’s European Championship starts badly, beaten 2-1 by France and already with their backs to the wall in group D. From what we saw at the Cluj Arena – between individual exploits and very heavy mistakes, especially by the referee – the draw would certainly have been better. Sunday against Switzerland (who beat Norway) already can not go wrong to pursue the qualification. Q&A in the first half between Kalimuendo and Pellegri, then in the second half the decisive signing of Barcola. “I find it hard to talk about the match – Nicolato commented to Rai – I had the impression that the refereeing episodes had a lot of impact, even against a great team. Playing without Var at these levels is incredible, but now the energy must be concentrated not on the protests, but on the next two games”.

THE CHOICES — The blue coach surprises with Pellegri first striker in place of Colombo, while Pirola in defense wins the ballot (among colleagues in Salernitana) with Lovato. France is what was expected: Kalulu plays right-back, one of the midfielders is Khephren, the youngest in the Thuram house, born in Italy like the brother Marcus that everyone wants. There is a disproportion of offensive turnover: 27 goals in three in Ligue1 for the forwards fielded by Sylvain Ripoli, 8 total for our offensive duo. But we also play with other weapons. See also Toronto: the details of the maxi offer for Insigne. Lorenzo towards yes

LUXURY HEEL — In the first 20′, played clearly under the pace, the teams take measures. There is no excessive pressure on the back ball and the first two rings (after a series of French corner kicks) are blue: Bellanova takes the far right (8′) and puts in a greedy cross which Ricci doesn’t get to shortly, then it is Tonali who warms up the right foot from a free kick. From another static situation comes the first real opportunity: from a corner taken from the left, Scalvini jumps higher than Badè (champion of the Europa League with Sevilla) and hits the goal with a header, good Chevalier to raise over the crossbar. In the 21st minute Italy protested for the first time over a suspicious hug by Nkounkou on Ricci in the area. But it’s on the first real lunge, immediately after, that France hurts us. Kalulu runs all the way down the right corridor (with Udogie a little late), crosses low to the ground and Kalimuendo rubs the lamp by inventing a stroke of genius: with the goal (and Pirola) behind him, the Rennes forward takes aim at heel and puts Carnesecchi on the far post. A marvel for the 21-year-old of Congolese origin, who was also assisted by Francesco Totti’s attorney firm.

PILGRIMS! — Italy seems to be feeling the effects of this, but has the merit of immediately reconnecting to the game: the French wave was born from a mistake in support by Tonali which Carnesecchi is good at stemming (32′) by coming out on Thuram, but the evening – emotionally complex – from the blue captain begins to light up in the best light: delicious assist on a free-kick for Pellegri’s head, good at dissociating himself and putting Chevalier in for the 1-1 (confirmation of the French suffering, already perceived, on dead balls). The goal that merges two stories: it is the reward for the choice of Nicolato, who gave confidence to a veteran striker (due to many physical problems) from only 4 games as a starter in Serie A. But it is also the push he needed Tonali to enter the game well, clearing his head of many thoughts. See also Ferrari experiments in the Abu Dhabi GP: that's what they're for

HOW MANY ERRORS — Nicolato returns from half-time changing the attack: Gnonto – making his absolute debut in the U21 – takes the place of Cambiaghi. The lack of technology, for the Dutch referee Lindhout, continues to make itself felt: Italy is denied a clear penalty for Kalulu’s wide arm following a close range header by Pirola, on the other hand it is Rovella who risks holding back Gouiri. The choice is not to boo anything, but the permissiveness of the referee proves harmful. In the 62nd minute, the reversal in the French front, from afar, stems from a foul (unrecognized) by Gouiri on Okoli, the danger seems to have been defused by Udogie’s diagonal in recovery who, however – having reached the ball – combines a disaster in control: it is a gift that Barcola does not refuse, bringing France forward. Proportionally, the error of the Tottenham winger was more influential. The hands on Nicolato’s face symbolize the moment of maximum difficulty, in which we risk collapse on Badè’s turn (good reflex from Carnesecchi). Before we settle down. See also Mbappé surprises by declaring in Spanish after beating Real Madrid

GHOST GOAL — Nicolato intervenes in the last 20′ by redesigning Italy, in search of an equal footing: from 3-5-2 we move on to a sort of 4-2-3-1 with Miretti and Cancellieri in place of Rovella and Pirola. More unbalanced in the run-up of the equal, we risk on the restarts but we push with a heavy foot on the accelerator: equal very close on the close triple chance (in the same action) by Miretti, Ricci and Cancellieri (double save by Chevalier), then it’s Gnonto who burns in speed Badè forcing him to a heavy foul at 18 meters. Clear goal opportunity and direct red for the Sevilla centre-back, this time without a doubt. Miretti wastes the ensuing free kick, but the finish is with one more man. It’s a siege, in which Cancellieri still incredibly fails on a short rebound by Chevalier triggered by Gnonto. Italy probably also found the equalizer in the recovery from Bellanova’s header (assist from Parisi) which Lukeba tried to save, giving the impression of being well over the goal line. Goal not assigned, with the first assistant badly positioned. It’s not victimhood or the search for an alibi, because it’s a discourse that applies to everyone: playing an U21 European Championship without Var and Goal Line Technology is simply unthinkable.