The Georgian national team aims for the semifinals, for the bookmakers they have a better chance of going through than their opponents. All Georgia-Israel Odds

Svanadze’s team finished group A on top with 5 points, Suchoparek’s men managed to go through by overcoming the Czech Republic on the last day and earning second place in group C. Now everything is ready for Georgia-Israel : kick-off on Saturday 1 July at 18.00.

Prediction: No Goal — The hosts have always found the goal in their three group games and are still unbeaten. Israel scored twice in the first phase and the decisive one against the Czech Republic only came in the 82nd minute. The No Gol sign is quoted at 1.94 by LeoVegas, 1.90 by Planetwin and 1.82 by Starcasinò Bet.

Georgia-Israel shares — According to the main betting sites, Georgia is favored for access to the semifinals: the 1 mark is rated 2.36 by Daznbet, Netbet and Sportbet. Israel’s eventual success is proposed 3.25 by LeoVegas, 3.10 by Vincitu and 3.07 by Betway. While the X is offered 3.25 for Vincitu, 3.30 on Better and Sisal. Whether the landlords break the deadlock is set at 1.85 by Sisal, 1.83 for Betfair and bet365. The Over 1.5 for Svanadze’s team instead has a high odds: 2.50 for bet365 and Betfair, 2.25 on Sisal. See also Doors open at the Peak: Spezia trains in front of the fans

Also analyzing the market for combined signs, the first half combined with the final 1 is offered at 4.00 by bet365, 3.75 by Betfair and 3.60 by Sisal. The additional hypothesis is unlikely according to the bookmakers: the odds are 3.25.

The markers — Gagua will lead Georgia’s attack, the class of 2001 scored on his debut against Portugal. A goal by him in the 90th minute is quoted at 3.25 by the bookmakers. Gurno and Turgeman are Israel’s offensive couple. The Maccabi Tel Aviv striker is stuck with one goal in the tournament, even one of his centers in the match is proposed 3.25.

Georgia-Israel statistics and background — The two national teams have met three times so far: two victories for Israel and one for Georgia. The last match was played on 16 November: 1-2 for the team coached in that period by Luzon. The Georgians’ only success came in March 2019: 2-1 in the 90th minute, with Lochoshvili from Cremonese also scoring. See also FINAL - Betis-Fiorentina 3-1: Jovic's Viola goal, another defeat arrives

