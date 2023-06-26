France wins its second match in group D at the Under 21 European Championships, the same as coach Nicolato’s Italy. The transalpines beat Norway 1-0 thanks to Olise’s goal in the second half. France thus rises to six points after the success with controversy over Italy and is one step away from the quarter-finals. Norway are out of contention with zero points in two games. In the last round they will face Italy, while France will need a draw with Switzerland.