Italy defeated 2-1 by France in their debut match in the Under 21 European Championships. In Cluj, Romania, the blues were beaten in a match in which the blues took the lead in the 22nd minute through Kalimuendo. In the 36th minute Pellegri equalized with a header. France signs the decisive 2-1 with Barcola in the 63rd minute and wins the match characterized by questionable episodes to say the least. Italy claims for a penalty not awarded for a hand ball in the 52nd minute and for the unallocated goal to Bellanova in full stoppage time in the 92nd minute: the ball hits the post and crosses the goal line, the referee does not award the net. The absence of Var and Goal Line Technology does not allow for corrections. “The episodes have had a lot of impact, I find it hard to talk about the game”, the words of coach Nicolato to Rai. Italy will face Switzerland in the second match.