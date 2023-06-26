Both teams are already arithmetically eliminated from the competition, but they want to finish with a positive result

Croatia and Romania are two of the great disappointments of these Under 21 European Championships. In fact, both national teams no longer have a chance of qualifying, given the two knockouts in the first two games, but they are keen to finish at least in third place. Appointment set for Tuesday 26 June at the Ghencea Stadion in Bucharest.

EUROPEAN UNDER 21: THE PREDICTION OF CROATIA-ROMANIA — Both national teams have not yet found the way to score in this European Championship but Croatia and Romania have the common goal of coming out of the competition with their heads held high. If on the one hand the two teams have nothing to lose, on the other hand the scarce offensive prolificacy shown up to now must be taken into account. A possible play is therefore the one that refers to the Multigol 1-2 which is worth 2.13 for Sportbet, 2.15 for Sisal and 2.25 for Goldbet. See also Hospital azul: Millonarios confirms two casualties for the key duel against Boyacá Chicó

QUOTES — For the main betting sites, balance will reign between Croatia and Romania with Skocic’s national team slightly favored, as evidenced by the odds starting at 2.30 for Sisal, 2.38 for Betfair and 2.40 for LeoVegas. The values ​​of a possible victory for Emil Săndoi’s boys are slightly higher, worth 2.80 for Betfair and Leovegas and 3.00 for Snai. The X fluctuates instead from 3.40 for Leovegas, 3.45 for Planetwin265 and 3.60 for Sisal. Zero points won in the first six matches by Croatia and Romania and zero goals scored by both. Croatia have conceded three goals, Romanians have conceded four.

Considering the fragility of both defenses and the willingness to play the match openly, the bookmakers favor the odds that refer to the Goal which is worth 1.65 for GoldBet, 1.70 for LeoVegas and 1.73 for Planetwin 365. The No Goal instead goes up to at 2.10 of Snai and LeoVegas and 2.15 of Betfair. On the other hand, greater balance on the number of goals in the match with the Over 2.5 which is worth 1.80 for Snai, 1.85 for Sportbet and 1.90 for Betfair. The Under 2.5 starts from 1.85 for Planetwin 365 and Sisal up to 1.96 for LeoVegas. See also Dazn, CEO Azzi: "With us football is more accessible. And we will grow even more ..."

THE MARKERS — Still no goals signed by both teams and also for this reason it is difficult to bet on a single player who could unlock the match. In Croatia the bookies rely on Dion Drena Beljo and Simic, both listed at 3.00 by Sisal. Sponda Romania Jovan Markovic is the favorite to score at least one goal in front of his fans. At 3.00 one of his markings which rises, for Sisal, to 6.50 in the case of the first scorer.

Under 21 European Championships, STATISTICS AND PREVIOUS — Croatia reached the quarter-finals of the European category championship in 2021 but have been eliminated in the group stage in three of their previous four participations. Also this year the Young Blazers will not be able to pass the group having remedied a defeat on their debut with Ukraine and a narrow knockout against Spain. Skocic’s team has won only one of the last games played. Romania, on the other hand, reached the semifinals of the European Championship already in 2019 but this year they failed to be the surprise of the tournament as they hoped. Săndoi’s team also made up for two knockouts: against Spain for 0-3 and against Ukraine for 1-0. See also Henry Martin was a scoring champion and ended a long streak in Liga MX

June 26 – 3.04pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#European #Championships #forecast #odds #CroatiaRomania