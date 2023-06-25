Italy beat Switzerland 3-2 in the second match of group D of the Under 21 European Championship, with goals from Pirola, Gnonto and Parisi. After the defeat and the refereeing mistakes against France, Nicolato’s Azzurri were forced to win to continue in Romania.

The movie of the match

Returning from the very bitter debut, Italy then redeems itself in the second match of the group stage but not without some heartache. Triple advantage in the first half from Pirola, Gnonto and Parisi, but the Azzurrini risk being recovered in the second half by the Swiss, who shorten with Imeri and Amdouni without managing to grab the equalizer. Nicolato’s team thus catches up with the red and white and the French on 3 points in Group D, but with the cockerels who will take the field later against Norway (stopped at 0), Italy’s last opponent. Just over ten minutes on the clock and the Azzurrini seem to put the match on the right track, taking the lead in the 6th minute with a header from Pirola on Tonali’s corner and doubling it up in the 11th minute thanks to Gnonto after a good Bellanova in the right lane.

In the recovery of the first half Nicolato’s team even scores the third goal with Parisi, who seems to end the match well in advance by taking advantage of a defensive nap from Blum. At the start of the second half, however, Switzerland entered the field with a different attitude and within seven minutes they were back in the running, scoring two goals in rapid succession first with Imeri and then with Amdouni, who suddenly reopened a match hitherto firmly in the hands of Italy. The Azzurrini get intimidated and risk completely losing the measures, but shortly after the hour of play they build a clamorous double opportunity to extend: Scalvini calls the goalkeeper to intervene with a nice header again from a corner by the usual Tonali, then on the continuation of the action Cancellieri kicks high from an excellent position. A handful of minutes later Bellanova also threw away the chance of poker, while in the 73rd minute it was Switzerland who devoured the equalizer on the counterattack with Males. In the final the rhythms drop and the match goes out, so Italy can celebrate success at the triple whistle.

Nicolato: come out of a very difficult moment

«A great first half where we could have scored even more goals, then we paid off in the second where we didn’t play a good match». This is how Italy Under 21 coach Paolo Nicolato interprets the Azzurrini’s victory against Switzerland. «We tried to contain in the second half -. he adds he-now we have to regain energy for Norway. Let’s start again like this, while we now have these three points. We have come out of a very difficult moment and it was not easy. We are very happy”