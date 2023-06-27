The English are already qualified, coach Di Salvo’s formation needs the three points. But the Czech Republic is two lengths ahead. All England-Germany Odds

Carsley’s team has already qualified for the quarter-finals finishing at the top of group C. Last chances for Di Salvo’s team still without victories. England-Germany to play: kick-off on Wednesday at 6pm.

Prediction: Goal — England hasn’t conceded any goals in the first two matches of the European Championships, Germany has always scored without finding the three points. That’s why the Goal sign can be worth the bet: 1.66 the odds of LeoVegas, 1.63 that of Planetwin and 1.60 according to Betfair.

The odds of England-Germany — According to the major betting sites, Germany is a slight favorite: the 2 mark is rated 2.60 by bet365, 2.53 by Daznbet and 2.50 by Vincitu. England’s eventual success is quoted at 2.70 by Golbet, Betfair and Better. While the X is offered for 3.50 by Sisal, 3.45 for Starcasino Bet and 3.40 on Snai. That it is the Germans who unlock the result is proposed 1.91 by Betfair, 1.83 on LeoVegas and 1.80 according to bet365. Indeed, the goal in both halves of Schade and his companions is set at 3.50 by the bookmakers. The Over 0.5 first half for coach Di Salvo’s team is quoted at 2.00. See also Conmebol and Concacaf sign an agreement, a big change in the Copa América

Germany needs a victory to hope for second place and access to the quarter-finals. The Germans are stuck at one point, like Israel: the Czech Republic is two lengths ahead and in direct clashes they are in front. Suchoparek’s men just need a draw to overcome Germany.

The markers — Gordon could play up front with Madueke. The Newcastle forward to score at any point in the match is quoted at 4.00 by the bookmakers. Germany relies on Schade, a goal from the Brentford full-back is valued at 3.50.

England-Germany statistics and background

There are 18 total challenges between England and Germany. The balance of the precedents is completely equal: 7 successes for both and 4 draws. The last match was played in September 2022 in a friendly: 3-1 for the English. A success that had been missing since 2015. At the 2017 U21 European Championships, the Germans triumphed in the final by overcoming Spain, in the semifinals they had eliminated England after penalties. Also on the pitch was Tammy Abraham, who scored in the 1990s. See also The sacrifice of this Tigres fan to see his team in Honduras

June 27 – 17:21

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#European #Championships #EnglandGermany #Goal #mark #worth