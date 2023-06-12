Rome – It is Matturro who wins the all-Genoa challenge with Lipani at the under 20 world championship in Argentina. L’Uruguaythanks to Rodriguez goal in the 85th minutebecame world champion at the end of a game in which, objectively, he showed something more than Nunziata’s Azzurrini who, during the final, threw both the Genoese Lipani That Dorian Montevago.

Furthermore, for Matturro, double satisfaction given that he collected the second best player award of the competition behind the Italian Casadei.