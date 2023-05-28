Azzurri ahead by seconds. Cesare Casadei’s star still shines, four goals in three games with two braces: now the next opponent should be England

Objective centered. Italy is in the round of 16 of the Under 20 World Cup, a goal they reached without problems beating the not irresistible Dominican Republic 3-0 (also a narrow result). At the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, the Azzurrini thus forget the slide with Nigeria and conquer second place in group D. It is the goal difference that establishes the hierarchy, with three teams on 6 points: first (+7) Brazil who overcame Nigeria 2-0, second were Carmine Nunziata’s boys (+2), third were the Africans (+1) who in any case pass the round among the best third-place finishers. Cesare Casadei’s star still shines, four goals in three games with two braces: the midfielder owned by Chelsea, at times dominant, is taking his place in the top 11 of the World Cup by force. Second place is worth the transfer to La Plata, where on May 31st at 11 pm Italian time (18 local time) we will find the first of group E. Today it would be England, expected tomorrow by Iraq in a crossroads that should not change the situation. “We played a good game, deserving to win – commented Nunziata -. Now let’s wait to meet the opponent. If it were England, it would be a good opportunity to take revenge after the defeat in the semifinals of last year’s U19 European Championship”. See also Weah, in the name of the father. Born in New York, plays in France: now Timothy shines in his own light

The choices — Nunziata confirms the 4-3-1-2 but changes the pair of low wingers: captain Giovane remains confirmed on the left, while Turicchia (who is basically a left-footed player against Brazil) takes the right instead of the warned Zanotti. In the Dominican Republic Jungbauer plays in defense in Spal’s U18s, the suspended captain Ascona is missing in the frontline, while 17-year-old Alex Martin (owned by Real Madrid, who welcomed him as a child) moves in attack. Already eliminated after the two defeats against Nigeria (2-1) and Brazil (6-0), the team coached by the Cuban Walter Benitez is playing it without pressure at the end of its first world participation (with the pass for the Paris Olympics already around the neck).

Him again — To break the balance after 20 ‘, acquired a couple of revs from Baldanzi and a shot from the edge (with the right) from Pafundi, Casadei still thinks about it, by far the blue top scorer. The third goal in the World Cup by the midfielder owned by Chelsea comes with a header, from a corner, taking advantage of the ball extended by Ambrosino. The match went downhill and Ambrosino himself grazed the double (25’), served in depth by a nice pass from Ghilardi. The Mantova defender, however, stains his match with an avoidable yellow card for an entry in midfield on Alvarez: he was warned and will miss the round of 16. In control of operations, Italy understands that the most productive strategy is the rapid crossing of the field to arrive on the trocar. Because if you have two like Baldanzi and Pafundi there, it makes sense to let them play the highest number of balls. The understanding between the two geniuses remains to be perfected (physiological, they travel together for the first time), but the movements in conduction convey a constant sense of danger. And they open gates for attacking midfielders like Casadei and Prati. Baldanzi, close to the interval, also tries with a great left from the edge on which Valdez responds present. See also From judo to the accident that changed his life: Inter, that's who Todibo- Video Gazzetta.it is

One door only — At the start of the second half Lipani enters for Prati and the immediately lively Montevago for Pafundi (booked and a little nervous, pulled out to preserve him). And the doubling comes after just 4′: ferocious recovery of the high ball by Ghilardi, who verticalizes the finish – thanks to a detour – for Ambrosino, glacial in front of Valdez. It is the Neapolitan striker’s first world smile, which the Italian champion club sent on loan to Serie B first to Como and then to Cittadella. And it is the goal that, in the live calculation of the detached classification, takes us to second place. Casadei’s umpteenth entry without the ball (57′) was rewarded by Turicchia’s cross, but in this case the header wasn’t lethal. The trio seems to be found by Doriano Montevago, with a spectacular turn on the pivot foot from the edge that justifies (together with the tonnage) the label of “little Vieri”: the joy, however, is extinguished by a long on-field review by the Saudi referee Al Hoish , who judges Baldanzi’s offside influential. A difficult decision to understand, because the Empoli player is initially disinterested in the action and then doesn’t give the idea of ​​hindering the defender’s (failed) recovery attempt. Too bad, because it would have been a goal for applause. In the 70th minute inside Fontanarosa for Guarino and Degli Innocenti in place of Faticanti, fresh energy without changing the set-up. In any case, only one goal is played (Lipani also tries). To close the accounts, punishing an outgoing mistake by the Dominicans, it was once again Casadei who swerved the defense with a double step and went straight to the target. Number eight on the shirt, another eight on the report card. But do the others have one like this? See also The departure of Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona is closer every day

