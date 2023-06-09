Genoa – Italy beats South Korea 2-1 and flies to the final of Under 20 World Cup: Sunday will face Uruguay, dragged to the final by Alan Matturro, 18 years old, defender of Genoa, once again protagonist both in defense and in attack. Among the Azzurri there are also the other Genoan, Luca Lipani, and the Sampdoria striker Daniele Montevago: all have already made their debut with the first team and are now playing for the world title in Sunday’s final (to be played at 11pm), at the stadium Ciudad de la Plata, Argentina.