The U-20 athletes of the world begin to cross off days on the calendar, There are already only four months that separate us from the inauguration of the XIX Under-20 World Athletics Championships Cali 2022.

The final stretch is near and progress is being made from all areas of the Organizing Committee.

organization advances

“Four months after making history, Colombia and Cali are preparing with their 30 work commissions, such as Competition, Technology, Event Presentation and Infrastructure, among others; with two stadiums and three athletics tracks, to receive the best athletes in the world, more than 1,500 from 175 countries who will be present in Cali to fill the stands of the Pascual Guerrero stadium”, said Ramiro Varela, President of the Organizing Committee.



Also guaranteeing the entry of all the members of the delegations that will arrive in Cali to learn about their culture.walk its streets, reactivate the economy and, above all, compete for glory.



The joint work of the Organizing Committee and World Athletics has been essential to obtain great benefits for the sport and the host city, where all lovers of athletics and sports in general, will experience the great World Cup party.

“Thanks to the advertising exchange, university and school youth will have the opportunity during the six days of competitions to heed the call that the Minister of Sports, the Governor of the Valley, the Mayor of Cali, the Colombian Athletics Federation, the Colombian Olympic Committee and the Organizing Committee do. And with social networks and TV, they will witness the participation of the best athletes in the world in this category”, indicated the Executive Director Ivanna Velilla.



The organization of this World Cup will allow the Sports Culture in Colombia to evolve and that will be our legacy for the country”, concluded Varela.

The XIX U20 World Athletics Championship Cali 2022 will be held from August 1 to 6, 2022, a historic opportunity for Cali as the Sports and Cultural District of Colombia, projected as a World Cup city.

