Spain-Italy will be the semifinal of the Under 19 European Championship being played in Malta. The goalless draw between Spain and Norway allows both of them to go through, the Iberians top of the group. The Azzurrini will take the field to play for access to the final on Thursday, with a time yet to be determined. The other semifinal will pit Portugal against Norway. Sunday at 21 the final.

the match

—

Roja immediately very close to the advantage with Aleix Garrido who doesn’t take advantage of a ball in the small area that was only pushed into the net. The first offensive sortie by the Norwegians is from Faraas but his turn ends wide. It is the Spaniards who are playing the game, although a draw would be enough for them to finish the group in first place. The first half reserves very few emotions and we go to the break at 0-0, a score which, on the other hand, is fine for both of us. It was Ree who opposed Valle’s shot at the start of the second half, denying Spain the lead. The match wearily drags on towards the end. In the 86th minute it was Gonzalo who scared Norway but the goalkeeper was careful. It ends 0-0, as well as the match between Greece and Iceland, the result of which, however, given the tie between the top two in the standings, had become irrelevant.