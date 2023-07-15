Five years ago the Portuguese won 4-3 after extra time. Pinamonti, Zaniolo and Tonali are also on the field. All odds of Portugal-Italy

The Azzurrini are looking for the feat, Portugal-Italy will be the final of the Under 19 European Championships, kick-off Sunday at 21. Milheiro’s team beat Norway 5-0 in the semifinals, Vignato and his teammates beat 3-2 in comeback Spain.

Prediction: Goal — Only Italy and Malta have scored against Portugal in the tournament. These are the only two goals conceded by Milheiro’s team since qualifying in March. So far in the competition, the Azzurri have never run out of goals. Here’s why the Goal sign can be worth the bet: 1.61 for bet365, 1.58 according to LeoVegas, 1.57 on Betfair.

The odds of Portugal-Italy — According to the main betting sites, Portugal is the favorite to win: the 1 mark is quoted at 2.00 by Better, 1.99 by Vincitu and 1.98 by Starcasinò Bet. The possible success of Italy is proposed 3.60 by Goldbet, 3.55 for Snai and 3.50 according to Vincitu. While the X is offered 3.50 by bet365, 3.45 by Goldbet and 3.40 by Planetwin. That it is Milheiro’s team that unlocks the result is a concrete hypothesis: 1.73 the evaluation of Betfair, 1.61 for bet365 and Better. The share of the Over 1.5 of the Portuguese is also high: 1.87 for LeoVegas, 1.83 on bet365 and Sisal. See also Towards Roubaix: Moscon should be there, Astana want to bring him

Analyzing the combined signs market, the X first half combined with winning Portugal is quoted 5.50 by bet365 and Betfair, 5.20 on LeoVegas. While the draw at half-time and Italy’s success in the 90th minute is rated 8.00 by bet365 and LeoVegas, 7.50 on Betfair. According to the bookmakers, whether the match goes into extra time is a complicated hypothesis: it is worth 3.50.

Portugal-Italy statistics and background — The national teams played each other in the groups and Milheiro’s side overcame their opponents 5-1. It is the third time Portugal and Italy have met in the final at the European Championships. In 2003 the Azzurri won: the final result was 2-0, Della Rocca and Pazzini were decisive. In 2018, after extra time, the Portuguese had the upper hand: 4-3 in the 120th minute. Pinamonti, Scamacca, Zaniolo, Tonali are also on the field. In total there are eighteen precedents: nine victories for Portugal, five for Italy, four draws. The last time the Azzurrini beat their opponents was in a friendly in 2018, then four defeats in a row. See also This is how the League goes: Cali and Once Caldas did not hurt each other, positions

July 14th – 5.53pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#European #Championships #PortugalItaly #prediction #Goal #worth