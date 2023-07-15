The Sporting Lisbon striker is the second best scorer of the tournament. Ndour returns after suspension. The odds of the goalscorers of Portugal-Italy

The final of the Under 19 European Championships will be Portugal-Italy. Milheiro’s team arrives unbeaten against the Azzurrini, coach Bollini’s men beat Spain 3-2 in the semifinals and are now looking for the feat.

The markers of Portugal-Italy — Usually 4-3-3 for Milheiro with Rodrigo Ribeiro up front. The Sporting Lisbon striker is the second best scorer of the tournament together with team-mate Hugo Felix with three goals. According to the main betting sites, he is quoted 5.50 by Sisal as the first scorer of the match, 5.00 by Snai and Planetwin. Even the attacking midfielder from Benfica, brother of Joao Felix, could be decisive: one of his goals in the 90′ ​​is valued at 2.50 for Sisal and Snai, 2.45 according to Planetwin.

The Azzurrini try — See also The 5 reasons that left the Mexican women's team out of the World Cup The good news for Italy is the return of Cher Ndour, who was suspended with Spain. The midfielder was announced a few days ago by PSG, the final against Portugal could be an excellent chance to show off. One of his goals in the first half is valued at 12.00 by the bookmakers, the scorer in the match is proposed at 7.00 on Snai, 6.00 by Sisal and Planetwin. Coach Bollini will also line up the usual 4-3-3 with Hasa, Esposito and Vignato up front. The Inter striker is still without goals in the tournament. A center in Portugal-Italy is rated 4.00 by Sisal, Planetwin and Snai.

Vignato scored both on his debut against Malta and in the semi-final with Spain. That the Azzurrini win and he finds the net is a hypothesis quoted at 6.75 by the bookmakers. The last scorer is instead set at 7.00, even a goal by him in both halves of Portugal-Italy is valued at 36.00. See also Cristiano Ronaldo, a machine: see his new great goals with Portugal

July 15th – 6.25pm

