The live coverage of SPAL-Inter, epilogue of the Under 18 Serie AB championship

SPAL-INTER 3-1 [RETI: 20 Carbone (S), 40 Longoni (S), 45 Guercio (I), 50 Longoni (S)]

SPAL (4-3-3) – Hammers; Cabbage, Svoboda, Bonadiman, Tosi; Parravicini, Marrale [C], Coal (80 Angeletti); Longoni (68 Deme), Franzoni (80 D’Agata), Rao (68 Simonetta)

INTER (4-3-1-2) – Thomas; Aidoo (46 Miconi), One-Eye, Stabile, Motta (79 Tuft); Remember, Bob [C] (63 May), Berenbruch; Quietus (79 Diallo); Widows (63 Tamiozzo), Owusu

Referee: Dominic Castellone of Naples [Chiavaroli-Carella]

The Under 18 Professional Championship has reached the last act: on the one hand the reigning champions of SPAL by Massimo Pedriali, on the other theInter by Andrea Zanchetta able, in order, to beat Roma 2-0 and Sassuolo 2-1 in the semi-finals of the final four underway in the Marche region. The Emilians, outgoing champions, have the option of keeping the tricolor sewn on their chest.

“I am convinced that the strongest teams always arrive at the final four – underlines Pedriali (SPAL) – We have already met Inter in the league (4-3 defeat in the away leg and 5-3 defeat in the home return). We’ll try to do our best to confirm ourselves as champions of Italy, when you get to this point in the event everyone wants to win. The Nerazzurri are a battleship, with an annual budget for the youth sector three times higher than ours, but we’re here and we’re taking it easy.”.

The Nerazzurri, after winning 2-1 against Sassuolo, will try to wring out the league title from the blue-and-white shirts which, to date, is the only one missing from Inter’s notice boards: to do so, Andrea Zanchetta was able to count on the contribution of Enoch Owusu, striker of the Under 18 national team who had been attached to the Primavera during the season. “I am glad for Enoch – admits Zanchetta – because he’s a good kid, he’s growing up and he deserves what he’s getting. He has once again fallen very well in the group and the goal he scored in the semi-final proves it.” The goals from Owusu and Vedovati, which made Lombardo’s momentary equalizer useless for Sassuolo, both came with a build from the left: “They are obviously plays that we try out, on which we work: the boys have memorized them well and these goals are the result of the work and quality of the boys”.

