Two finals in the Marche for Roma, even three for Inter. Two of the great protagonists of the 2022-23 season will be competing for the Under 17 Serie A and B championship. The 2006 title is awarded at the Conero stadium in Ancona with kick-off at 8pm. For Inter it is the second final after the one they lost against Spal in the Under 18s and which precedes the Under 15s against Empoli by 24 hours in Fermo; Roma, on the other hand, will also play for the tricolor with the Under 16 team, on Monday in San Benedetto del Tronto against Fiorentina.

The fifth Italian title is awarded in Ancona after those of SPAL (18), Vicenza (U17 Serie C) e Cesena (U16 and U15 Serie C). To contend for the Scudetto Under 17 Serie A and Bnot surprisingly, the two formations that most of all have entered their name in the roll of honor of the event: on the one hand the Romewinner of seven editions (1982-83, 1992-93, 1998-99, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2020-21), and on the other theInter, winner of eight (1984-85, 1986-87, 1990-91, 1997-98, 2007-08, 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2018-19). Marco Ciaralli’s Giallorossi – in his first scudetto final as a coach – face Tiziano Polenghi’s Nerazzurri, reigning vice champions, who, last season, surrendered to Bologna in the final in Ascoli (Inter-Bologna 2-3, 21 June 2022). See also Egan Bernal: the real options to compete again on May 24

HERE ROME Roma, who finished group C in first place with 63 points (PG: 24 – W: 20 – L: 3 – L: 1 – GF: 69 – GS: 18 – DR: 51), reached the final after beating Atalanta in the quarter-finals (1-0 victory in the away leg and 3-0 in the home return) and Milan in the semi-final (2-0, goals by Bah and Della Rocca). “A year ago – remembers the Giallorossi coach Marco Ciaralli -, I suffered in the semifinal against the other Milanese side (Roma-Inter 1-2, 19 June 2022). It may seem like a cliché, but these are matches that are decided by episodes “Unlike last year, we knew how to suffer against Milan. The final will be another important opportunity to grow and put ourselves to the test.” Two finals for Roma, Under 17 and Under 16: “There is no secret, if not the work and dedication we have towards the boys – continues Ciaralli, champion of Italy, always with Roma, in the guise of assistant coach in 2018 (Roma-Atalanta 3-2 aet, 26 June 2018) -, in addition to the desire to put their needs before ours.Things, then, can go well or go badly but this does not alter the quality of the path If we hadn’t reached the final, all the good things we’ve done wouldn’t have changed, the state of mind clearly changes: today we’re happy, a year ago we weren’t, but the satisfaction for the work done is the same”. See also F1 | Did Netflix go too far with Drive to Survive?

HERE INTER If Roma are engaged in two championship finals in the space of 72 hours, Inter – who have already played one, lost against Spal in the Under 18s – will be called to do the same in 24, first with the Under 17s and then with the Under 15s, who will face Empoli on Saturday at 8pm at the “Bruno Recchioni” in Fermo: “Getting to the finals is always wonderful – underlined the Nerazzurri’s Under 17 coach Tiziano Polenghi – why play this type of match represents an important step for the growth of the boys. Inter has always been a club attentive to the youth sector and has always worked very well. The director, Roberto Samaden, has structured the youth sector in such a way that it is a forge of good players with the intent to improve them as men and as players. The fact that three teams reached the finals is a source of pride for the club.”

The nerazzurri, after finishing group B in first place with 66 points (PG: 26 – W: 21 – L: 3 – L: 1 – GF: 91 – GS: 23 – DR: 68), eliminated Parma quarterfinals (5-5 in the first leg in Emilia and 4-0 victory in the return at home) and Fiorentina in the semifinals after extra time. “I’m really happy – Polenghi is keen to say, who a season later has the chance to try again to win an Under 17 championship -, happy for this group: it was an important year, both for me and for them, who have grown We won a very difficult game: I want to congratulate Fiorentina and Galloppa because they are a team that plays football well. They played a great game and we, as a result, had to play an equally important game made up of sacrifice and self-sacrifice I’m happy for the boys.” See also PSG, without disheveled, to the second round of the Champions League

Previous. The only precedent between Inter and Roma, in an Under-17 final, dates back to 20 June 2019 when, at the “Bruno Benelli” stadium in Ravenna, Andrea Zanchetta’s Nerazzurri (who, this season, lost the final 3-1 Under 18s against Spal in San Benedetto del Tronto) won 3-1 against Fabrizio Piccareta’s Giallorossi (who, on 29 June 2021, won the category title by beating Abdoulay Konko’s Genoa 3-1) led by Sebastiano Esposito’s hat-trick .

