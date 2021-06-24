The rossoblù beat Bologna in the semifinals: the result was 3-1

Genoa – Great feat for Genoa Under 17, which has earned it access to the championship final beating Bologna.

Three to one in comeback, in the match played at the “Niccolò Galli” in Bologna from the team coached by Konko: Anatriello unlocks it, then Romano and a brace from Accornero overturn it. The final is scheduled for Tuesday at the Benelli stadium in Ravenna, against the winner of Roma-Spal

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS