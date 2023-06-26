The live coverage of Fiorentina-Roma, epilogue of the Under 16 Serie AB championship

U16 CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL: FIORENTINA-ROMA 2-3 [Marcatori: 12 Coletta (R), 19 Cinti (R), 33 Turnone (F), 56 Arduini (R), 74 Pisani (F)]

21:44 – 26 Jun UNDER 16 Series AB – Hall of Fame: 21:44 – 26 Jun FINISH THE RACE. ROMA CONFIRMED ITSELF AS UNDER 16 CHAMPION OF ITALY 80+4 21:42 – 26 Jun Florentine close to a sensational 3-3 with Majorana who, with a lob, sends the ball just over the crossbar 80 21:37 – 26 Jun ALLOWED 4 MINUTES OF RECOVERY 78 10:08 pm – 26 Jun Cinti, with a nice shot ball and chain, he has the opportunity to write the final word, but, face to face with Dolfifails to materialize from a few steps 74 21:33 – 26 Jun Pisans reopens the game with a sudden goal thanks to an angled shot after a central percussion 73 21:31 – 26 Jun Nice personal action by Belted on the left with final shot neutralized by Dolfi from close range 66 21:24 – 26 Jun TWO CHANGES FOR THE VIOLAS AND ONE FOR THE GIALLOROSSI 65 21:22 – 26 Jun 61 21:21 – 26 Jun Rightly canceled the goal of Atzeni for a previous off side of Majorana 59 21:17 – 26 Jun Morucci try poker with a spin shot from afar on which Dolfi works without problems 56 21:17 – 26 Jun SAD ROME! Arduinowell served in the center of the Viola area, turns with a right-footed volley sending the ball unstoppably under the crossbar 55 21:16 – 26 Jun From an incorrect defensive disengagement of the giallorossi la Florentine comes close to breaking even with Bonanno. DeMarzi lock to the ground 51 21:09 – 26 Jun SUBSTITUTION ROME: goes out Lullienter Thesaurus 49 21:07 – 26 Jun Opportunity for the Viola with the new entrant Evangelist which, from a few steps from the door of DeMarzishoot very high 48 21:06 – 26 Jun Belmont tries a "dead leaf" from a free-kick from the edge, but the ball does not "go down" and ends up high on the crossbar 47 21:05 – 26 Jun PURPLE DOUBLE CHANGE: they go out Batignani and Sturli and they enter Snipers and Evangelist 45 21:03 – 26 Jun Atzeni try to surprise from afar DeMarzibut the sphere does not find the "mirror" See also Serie A, the referees of the 30th round: Bologna-Milan in Massa, Juve in Rapuano 42 21:01 – 26 Jun The initial stages of the second half were conditioned by an injury to the Viola Batignani following which the race was stopped 20:57 – 26 Jun THE RECOVERY BEGINS. ROMA TOUCHES THE FIRST BALL OF THE SECOND HALF. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ARE REPORTED 8:42 PM – 26 Jun THE FIRST PART OF THE GAME ENDS WITH ROMA DESERVEDLY IN THE ADVANTAGE 40 8:42 PM – 26 Jun GRANTED ONE MINUTE OF RECOVERY 39 8:42 PM – 26 Jun Rome close to set still with Coletta with an action very similar to the initial goal, but this time the yellow and red winger's aim is not precise 33 20:37 – 26 Jun On a corner of Bonanno the yellow and red goalkeeper DeMarzi completely misses the exit leaving the field free a round deflecting into the net with his chest 31 8:34 pm – 26 Jun There Florentine try to halve the disadvantage with Bonannowhose strong long-range attempt was deflected for a corner by DeMarzi despite a poisonous deflection from a Giallorossi defender 19 8:22 PM – 26 Jun Coletta this time he plays the role of the assist man serving an excellent low shot to Belted which, within walking distance from Dolfiall he has to do is push her into the goal 17 8:27 PM – 26 Jun Rome still dangerous with a sudden roll of Belmont from outside the area. Dolfi takes refuge in a corner 16 8:18 pm – 26 Jun Rome still dangerous with a header of Belted on corner by Arduino. Ball out of the mirror 12 8:16 pm – 26 Jun Error of Sturli in the restart phase that serves involuntarily Arduino. The Giallorossi (nephew of "Picchio" De Sisti) enters the area with the ball and serves from the opposite side Colettawho checks well, "sits" a purple defender and deposits in the corner to the left of Dolfi 9 20:11 – 26 Jun Purple lightning with Atzeni testing the power solution from outside the box. DeMarzi lock to the ground 8 20:09 – 26 Jun Immediately very aggressive Romeconstantly in attack in this early stage of the match 4 20:06 – 26 Jun There Rome immediately try with Belmonte whose volley was fouled for a corner by a purple defender 20:02 – 26 Jun START THE RACE. FIORENTINA, WITH THE WHITE UNIFORM, MOVES THE FIRST BALL OF THE MATCH. ROME IN TRADITIONAL SUIT See also The grass calls: wild card to Serena Williams. He will play at Eastbourne and Wimbledon

FIORENTINA (3-4-2-1) – Dolfi; Turnone, Biagioni (C), Batignani [47 Ceccarini]; Sturli [47 Evangelista]Ciacci [66 Angiolini], Pisani, Masoni; Bonanno [66 Kasala], Atzeni; Majorana

Available: Magalotti (P), Arcadipane, Dipierdomenico, Santarelli, Italian

ROME (4-3-2-1) – DeMarzi; Lulli [51 Tesauro], Nardin, Terlizzi, Cama; Coletta, Di Nunzio (C), Arduini; Morucci, Belmont [66 De Caro]; Belted

Available: Stomeo (P), Candido, Malafronte, Panic, Chess, Sugamele, Valenza

Referee: Alessandro Pizzi (Bergamo) [Chianese-Arshad]

IV DEPT.: Gianmarco Vailati (Cream)

A match, the one between the Viola and the Giallorossi, which pits two former professional footballers, both born in 1975: the Roman Marco Capparella, coach of Fiorentina, who, in his career, has worn the shirts of Ascoli, Avellino and Naples and Gianluca Falsini from Arezzo, reigning champion of the event, who wore the colors of Atalanta, Parma and Siena among others.

On the pitch, on the other hand, there will be several players who stood out during the season with Daniele Zoratto’s Under 16 national team: defender Lorenzo Biagioni, midfielder Diego Pisani and forward Stefano Maiorana among the Viola ranks; the defender Cristian Cama, the midfielder Alessandro Di Nunzio and the midfielder Giacomo Arduini among the yellow and red ranks. The latter is the nephew of the iconic Giancarlo “Picchio” De Sisti, European champion in ’68 and vice world champion in ’70 with the national team shirt, who, in his career, only wore two shirts: that of Fiorentina , with which he won a Scudetto (1968-69) and an Italian Cup (1965-66), and that of Roma, winning an Italian Cup (1963-64) and a Fairs Cup (1960-61), the first European trophy history of the Giallorossi club. De Sisti who is expected in the stands, as well as the world champion Bruno Conti, world champion in 1982 and in the cadres of the Roma youth sector

Novelty. Fiorentina, who dominated group A with 49 points (PG: 18 – W: 16 – L: 1 – L: 1 – GF: 58 – GS: 18 – DR: 40), reached the final after beating the Napoli in the round of 16 (3-2 victory in the away leg and 2-1 defeat in the return leg), Lazio in the quarter-finals (2-2 at the Green Club and 2-1 success at the “Gino Bozzi”) and Parma in semifinal (0-0 in Collecchio and 3-0 home win). “We have reached the final – affirms the Viola coach Marco Capparella satisfied -, we are very happy for the great year we have had. We are satisfied with the growth of each boy from a physical, mental and technical point of view. We are going to play a good match against a great team and we will try, as always, to give our best.” See also Atlanta United, ready for the start of the MLS: signings, departures and schedule for the 2022 season

He confirms. The reigning champions Roma, after finishing group D in first place with 46 points (PG: 18 – W: 15 – L: 1 – S: 2 – GF: 57 – GS: 6 – DR: 51), have eliminated, in order, Spezia in the round of 16 (6-0 victory in the away leg and 5-2 in the home return), Inter in the quarterfinals (3-0 success at the Konami Youth Development Center and 4-1 in the ‘Agostino Di Bartolomei) and Milan in the semifinals (3-1 away win and 2-0 at home). “The journey of the Roma Under 16 team has been a growing and constant journey – underlines the Giallorossi coach Gianluca Falsini – We have tried to give the boys as much information as possible to try to develop their talent and improve every day in any training session, without make a distinction between training and the game. I have to say that the team has improved and grown both individually and as a team. We played against Spezia, against Inter, against Milan, all high-level teams”.

“We deserved to go through – continues Falsini – and therefore I think these guys have also understood the importance of the path they have followed and are following. As for the final, I congratulate Fiorentina for having made it this far. but on Monday we will have to demonstrate on the field the work done throughout the year, made up of talent and cohesion. We must try to be ourselves, this will be our main objective”.