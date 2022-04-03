Elio Moretti, on the right, with the blue belt

Genoa – Elio Moretti, class of 2007 and 15 years still to be completed, he was awarded the bronze medal at the Under 16 European Championships in ju jitsu which were held in Heraklion, on the island of Crete.

The young Genoese – and Levantines – continue to hoard victories and successes. The third step of the European podium arrives in Liguria the day after the double silver obtained yesterday by the bogliaschina Luana Lauri; always at the European Championships in Greece. Both athletes are part of the “Lino Team”, a company affiliated with the Ju Jitsu Federation recognized by the Ju Jitsu International Federation.

Elio Moretti, resident in Pieve Ligure, he attended the first scientific high school in Recco and will soon return to the village of the Paradiso Gulf with the bronze medal around his neck. It is precisely the coastal municipality that celebrated, together with the local Pro Loco, the victory of the young Pievese through a double post on their respective Facebook pages.

“Congratulations to our Elio Moretti for third place in the ju jitsu Europeans”, thus posted the municipality of Pieve Ligure on social media.

