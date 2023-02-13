A 12-year-old boy was shot to death last weekend after stealing a car in the city of Denver, United States. According to the authorities, the owner of the vehicle would have finished it after following it through a GPS signal which was installed in the car.

The owner told authorities Sunday that his car was stolen from the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard.

He was involved in an exchange of fire with the occupants of the stolen vehicle

The alleged shooter would have arrived at the intersection of West 12th Ave and North Decatur St, where the minor was parked. There, he exchanged shots with at least one person, so it is presumed that the deceased was not alone at the scene.

“He was involved in an exchange of fire with the occupants of the stolen vehicle,” spokespersons for the Denver Police Department told local media.

Following the shooting, the minor drove the car to the 2900 block of West 10th Avenue, where he fI was found by the authorities with a gunshot wound, for which he was transferred to a care center where he was declared dead.

“At this stage of the ongoing investigation, the owner of the vehicle has not been arrested and, per standard protocol, the district attorney’s office will ultimately make the determination on potential charges,” police said in a press release.

The victim was identified as Elias Armstrong. Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres She was deeply moved by the event and told the ‘New York Times’ that “she is heartbroken that this ended with the death of a 12-year-old boy (…) I know car theft is a growing problem., not just in Denver but everywhere, and it’s infuriating to be a victim like that. But I advise against any resident taking a vigilante approach.”

