In the first week after the second round of the elections, the market did not stress with the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. However, two weeks after the end of the election, there are clear signs that the honeymoon is practically over. The idea of ​​leaving Auxílio Brasil, or Bolsa Família, outside the spending cap for four years, stressed Avenida Faria Lima. The perception of this group is that Lula starts out like Dilma Rousseff: spending, without worrying about where to get the money, using the “overdraft”. As the PT’s economic policy is contrary to that of Paulo Guedes – without privatization and with the use of the State to promote expenditures that it considers investment, although they remain as expenditures – there is an almost generalized bitterness. Lula’s insistence on not giving any signs of who will command the economy further contributes to fraying the relationship between PT and the market.

*Chico de Gois

Economic area does not support two PT members

Employees of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have said that the scenario designed by the PT for the economic team does not have two PT members at the helm of the Finance and Planning portfolios. The idea is to give one of the ministries to the PT and another to one of the former Tucano economists who joined the candidacy in the second round. In the PT, the most quoted name today is Fernando Haddad. Among the former toucans, the name of Arminio Fraga once again circulated with force.

Carbon market design could be changed

The private sector evaluates alternatives for the proposal that regulates the Brazilian Market for the Reduction of Gases Emissions that cause the greenhouse effect,

the PL 412/2022. Agribusinessmen defend that entering the market must be voluntary. There are also doubts about the regulations that will be the responsibility of the Executive Branch, such as the accreditation and disaccreditation of methodologies for measuring emissions and the sequestration and removal of greenhouse gases. The initial expectation is that the vote will take place on the 22nd, but the discussion can be brought forward to next week, if sessions are called for the Senate.

Nursing floor returns to the radar

The health bench in Congress is mobilized to resume the discussion on funding sources for the National Nursing Floor. On Wednesday, PEC 27/2022 was filed in the Chamber, which establishes “the financial surplus of public funds of the Executive Branch as a source of resources for compliance with the floor”. One of the main organizers of the floor of the category, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship/SC) listed to BAF other measures under consideration, such as exemption from hospital payroll, release of gambling, in addition to the new PEC, such as part of a set of proposals to finance the floor.

Agro in search of rapprochement with members of the transition

A wing of agriculture should propose that coordinators of the transition team receive a group of deputies and senators from the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA) in an attempt to get closer to the Lula government. In a reserved way, they assess that there is radicalism on the part of some names on the front, but that the majority’s stance is for pacification and the strategy of “they don’t need to like each other, but they need to live together.” For sources in the countryside, the test of fire for the relationship between Lula and agriculture will be the 2023 Budget, the subject of increasingly intense debates in Congress. These are budget resources that fund rural insurance subsidy, funding, planting and marketing the crop, health protection and agricultural research.