Chorus Worldwide has released a new gameplay for UNDEFEATED: Genesistitle developed by Indie-us Games. In these days the game will be playable in preview at Tokyo Game Show 2024and the software house has released a gameplay of the demo present during the event.
Before leaving you to the video I remind you that the game will be available during 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PCEnjoy!
UNDEFEATED: Genesis – Gameplay
Source: Chorus Worldwide away Gematsu
