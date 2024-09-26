Chorus Worldwide has released a new gameplay for UNDEFEATED: Genesistitle developed by Indie-us Games. In these days the game will be playable in preview at Tokyo Game Show 2024and the software house has released a gameplay of the demo present during the event.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that the game will be available during 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PCEnjoy!

UNDEFEATED: Genesis – Gameplay

Source: Chorus Worldwide away Gematsu