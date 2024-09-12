Chorus Worldwide and the developer Indie-us Games announce that the free-to-play open-world action-adventure game UNDEFEATED is coming out on PlayStation 5 Today, September 12th.

The upcoming sequel UNDEFEATED: Genesis It has also been confirmed to be coming soon on PlayStation 5 along with the PC version (Steam) previously announced for a generic 2026.

UNDEFEATED It was originally a student project planned and created by three students from the Vantan Game Academy from Osaka, Japan. It was first released for PC via Steam on August 2, 2019. Check out a couple of trailers below. UNDEFEATED a superhero action game set on a massive planet. Its goal is to provide an immersive experience where players can roam freely around the world and become the ultimate superhero.

Source: Chorus Worldwide away Gematsu