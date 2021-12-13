The publisher LINE Games and the developers of Needs Games have unveiled the new plans for the launch of the free-to-play action RPG Undecember. The game, previously expected by the end of 2021, will be available for PC, iOS and Android from January 13 in South Korea, followed by a global launch in early 2022. For the occasion, a new gameplay video and a trailer were presented that you can admire in the players present in the article.

Also starting from now it is possible to pre-register for Undecember both on Steam page of the game than on official site. At launch, a battle pass will be available that will allow players to unlock various rewards by leveling up, as well as cosmetic items and other options that can be purchased separately. The developers are keen to point out that Undecemeber is free-to-play, but not pay-to-win, since all optional purchases will be tied to aesthetic customization.

At the launch of the game it will be possible to advance in the campaign mode up to Act 10 (Episode 2). There is also online co-op thanks to which players can join forces to face various activities, such as dungeons and raids, and competitive PvP modes.

Undecember is an interesting hack & slash with RPG mechanics. It is a Diablo-like in which you have to defeat hordes of monsters inside dungeons with the aim of obtaining new loot through which to customize your character. The character does not have a fixed class but can be created in total freedom. For more details, we recommend reading our Undecember preview