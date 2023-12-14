













This is the service that locates and distributes this anime for Latin America, while in the United States it is Hulu.

Regarding this platform, it should leave at 9:30 am PT on the West Coast and at 12:30 pm ET on the East Coast. This is for you to take into account.

It should be noted that Star+ is broadcasting the anime of Undead Unluck with a long delay compared to the Japanese broadcast. The series debuted in Japan on October 6 and was available on Hulu from that day on.

Unfortunately, this service is very limited in terms of countries. So it was up to Star+ to bring it to Latin American lands, but for some unclear reason they decided to delay its release… and not even with Latin dubbing!

Fountain: David Production.

Undead Unluck on Star+ it only has the original voices in Japanese and dubbing in English but no Spanish. This has already sparked complaints from fans, as it seems that the service only seems to care for popular anime and not newer ones.

Although it must be remembered that bleach It suffered from the same thing with its first half, and things managed to correct itself with the second. In the case of Tokyo Revengers It does stand out for its great punctuality.

Undead Unluck is an anime from David Production, the studio behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force. So far it has attracted attention for the high quality of character design, settings and animation.

Fountain: David Production.

Nothing less could be expected from this company, which has put a great team to work with this series. The original manga is the work of Yoshifumi Tozuka, which has 19 volumes and is still working on this story.

