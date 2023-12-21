













With the premiere of this first season Undead Unlock It will have 24 episodes and will animate the first arc seen in the manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka

When is the third chapter of Undead Unlock released?

The series will release a new episode every Friday on Star Plus. It should be noted that there is a considerable delay between the transmission of Undead Unluck in Latin America and Japan. In the land of the rising sun They are already about to premiere their episode 12 on December 23.

Another thing you should consider, if you want to give this anime a chance, is that It does not come with Spanish dubbing. It is only being released in its original language with Spanish and English subtitles. At the moment there is no information about a possible dubbing in the future.

The next episode will be called 'How to use my luck?' and will show us the protagonists on a trip to Russia to kill one of their mysterious pursuers.

What time does it premiere?

As we already mentioned, the new episodes of Undead Unlock premiere at 11 am Central Mexico time. With the difference in time zones, the premiere would be as follows in other territories.

11 am in Guatemala

12 pm in Peru

12 pm in Ecuador

12 pm in Colombia

1 pm in Venezuela

1 pm in Bolivia

2 pm in Chile

2 pm in Argentina

Where does it premiere?

In the territory of Latin America, the transmission rights for Undead Unlock fell to the streaming service Star Plus. Since the premiere of each chapter, it has been available in English or Japanese with Spanish subtitles. We repeat again that this is not a simulcast with Japan, where they are already quite advanced.

What is Undead Unluck about?

Undead Unluck tells the story of Fuuko Izumo, a young woman with the strange power to give bad luck to everyone she touches. She meets an immortal man who is looking for the best way to die, since he is bored with his eternal life. They both begin to work together and end up being chased by a mysterious organization.

The organization is made up of people with different supernatural abilities and it turns out that they want to recruit them. From there they begin to take different missions with the aim of hunting sacred animals created by God. It certainly sounds interesting and we can already see why it is so popular among anime fans. Are you already seeing it?

