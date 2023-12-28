













With the premiere of this first season it will have 12 initial episodes. These function as the introduction of their characters, so anyone interested still has time to get on the train. With eight episodes left, there's still plenty to watch.

When is the fourth episode of Undead Unluck released?

Since its premiere on Star Plus, Undead Unluck has followed a scheme of releasing a new episode every week. As such, the fourth episode of the anime will be released this December 29 through Star Plus.

The following will follow the same scheme. Missing 8 in the season, we could expect the end of its first season for the first months of 2024.

Source: TMS Entertainment

The next chapter will be called 'Do you love the change in me?' and will follow Andy in his fight with Gina, who reveals her power that freezes anyone. This makes it almost impossible for Andy to touch her.. Will he be able to defeat her?

Undead Unluck, chapter 4: what time does it premiere

Every new episode of Undead Unluck premieres at 11 am central Mexico time. But knowing that we have fans from different parts of Latin America, here we leave you the equivalent in their time zones.

11 am in Guatemala

12 pm in Peru

12 pm in Ecuador

12 pm in Colombia

1 pm in Venezuela

1 pm in Bolivia

2 pm in Chile

2 pm in Argentina

Where can you watch the fourth episode of Undead Unlock?

Like the previous episodes, the fourth episode of Undead Unluck will be available through the platform Star Plus. Something you should take into account is that this is not a simulcast, since here we are quite behind with the episodes. Also consider that the episodes are only available in English or Japanese with Spanish subtitles.

What is Undead Unlock about?

Undead Unluck tells the story of Fuuko Izumo, a young woman with the strange power to give bad luck to everyone she touches. She meets an immortal man who is looking for the best way to die, since he is bored with his eternal life. They both begin to work together and end up being chased by a mysterious organization.

The organization is made up of people with different supernatural abilities and it turns out that they want to recruit them. From there they begin to take different missions with the aim of hunting sacred animals created by God. Do you find it interesting?

